Lendlease picked for £1.5bn Birmingham Smithfield partnership

CGI of the 15-year Birmingham Smithfield development

Birmingham Smithfield is a £1.5bn redevelopment project that creates a new home for the city's Bull Ring shopping centre as well as a new public square, leisure facilities and more than 2,000 homes.

The redevelopment is expected to take 15 years to complete. The first phase of the scheme will include new homes, the new retail markets building and public realm.

The city council will now work with Lendlease to finalise the terms of the partnership, start preparation of a planning application and produce a business plan for the site’s redevelopment before the formal award of the Birmingham Smithfield Development Partner contract. This is anticipated to happen by late 2019 with development expected to start in 2022.

The development of Birmingham Smithfield is part of the city’s Big City Plan, launched in 2010, which sets out a 25-year vision to grow the city centre by more than 25%. As one of the areas of transformation, Birmingham Smithfield is next to the Bull Ring and New Street Station. It is also a short walk from the new High Speed 2 city centre rail terminus that is expected to open in 2026.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward said: “We are extremely excited to be working with Lendlease who are an internationally leading developer with a proven track record of bringing forward major development schemes. The delivery of Birmingham Smithfield will be a major boost for Birmingham. With the new cultural and leisure attractions, the public realm, new homes and retail markets the development will appeal to both national and international audiences. Alongside these fantastic new facilities, the development will also deliver substantial benefits for the people of Birmingham.”

Waheed Nazir, the council’s corporate director for economy, said: “Birmingham Smithfield is the city’s most important redevelopment opportunity. The site is the location where Birmingham first developed and where its future will now be defined. The calibre of bidders that have been attracted through the procurement process has shown the strength of the City as a place to invest. Lendlease has the capabilities and resources to realise the city’s vision and deliver a truly transformational development scheme. Working with Lendlease we will be creating a new family leisure destination complemented by an exciting mix of cultural facilities, independent retail and business space. This will create a major attractor for residents and visitors. The scheme will have an emphasis on green infrastructure alongside community facilities and affordable housing.”

Lendlease Europe chief executive Dan Labbad said: “Smithfield is the birthplace of Birmingham, known for its markets which have always been at the heart of the city. Much like Birmingham itself, the area is brimming with creativity and opportunity. Our plans for the redevelopment will respect this heritage and bring more jobs, homes and environmental benefits to the area and the people of Birmingham.”

The Birmingham deal is Lendlease’s second big contract award of the week following Manchester City Council selecting it as management contractor for its £330m Our Town Hall project. [See our previous report here.]

Lendlease is also working on the over station development of Euston, south London’s Elephant Park and was recently selected as the preferred contractor for Birmingham’s Perry Barr development, due for completion in 2022.