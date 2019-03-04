Lendlease picked for terminal expansion at Gold Coast Airport

The project is part of AU$370m (£200m) redevelopment of the airport, which is 90km south of Brisbane. Lendlease will build a new three-level terminal, including aero-bridges, to the south of the current facility.

Queensland Airports CEO Chris Mills said that Lendlease’s appointment represented a significant step forward for the Gold Coast Airport project, which is designed to address capacity issues and pave the way for future passenger growth. “Gold Coast Airport looks after 6.6 million passengers a year, and this will more than double by 2037,” he said. “The existing terminal is currently operating beyond capacity. This expansion will not only help us meet demand, it will create an entry point to the city, befitting the nation’s leading tourism region.”

Last year, the airport completed the first phase of Project Lift, the 20,000m2 expansion of the apron to create more aircraft parking space ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Lendlease’s terminal expansion project is expected to be completed in mid-2021.

Lendlease Building Chief Executive Officer Dale Connor said the announcement reflected the strong relationship between Lendlease and Queensland Airports, and signalled an exciting opportunity for both the construction phase and Gold Coast Airport passengers. “We look forward to working with Queensland Airports to expand the Gold Coast Airport in preparation for future domestic and international growth,” he said. “Over the life of the project, we’ll be employing upwards of 1,500 subcontractors and suppliers – many of whom will be local to the Gold Coast. During peak construction times, approximately 250 workers will be required on site at any one time.”