Lendlease promotes from within

Having joined the company more than more than 30 years ago as a 17-year-old, Jonathan Losyk is the new head of commercial and central operations for Lendlease Europe’s construction business.

Until his latest promotion, he was commercial director for construction in London.

Simon Gorski, managing director of construction for Lendlease Europe, said: “Jonathan brings an unrivalled breadth of experience to the role having started with the company at just 17 years old. He is passionate about developing our people and I am delighted that we have promoted from within, which is a testament to our commitment to the development of the talent within our business.”

Jonathan Losyk, executive general manager for commercial and central operations, said: “The last 12 months have been challenging for everyone. Many of our respected customers, consultants and supply chain partners have congratulated our teams on the determined and innovative manner we have dealt with the changing landscape to maintain progress on our projects, whilst maintaining safety for the workforce in the field. I am extremely proud to take up this role and will continue to explore collaborative routes of engaging with our new and existing customers earlier in the design process, embracing what we have learnt this year, to maximise the value we bring while increasing the flexibility and sustainability of our projects.”

