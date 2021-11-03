LGH brings Swedish levelling device to UK house-building

A Ganterud L20 yoke keeps a precast wall panel steady

The battery-powered Swedish below-the-hook device houses chain slings that are adjusted using radio remote control to keep loads level.

The manufacturer claims that it can reduce the installation time of prefabricated or modular buildings by up to 30% as it levels suspended loads quickly and safely with the press of a button.

LGH European sales director Edwin Boelens said: “We’ve experience of the prefabricated housing in the EU as it is standard practice over there and with the UK government’s stated objectives in MMC (modern methods of construction), we can see the direction of travel here and wanted to invest today in this innovative time-saving solution.”

