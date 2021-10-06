LHC’s new PB3 framework: the full list

Kier built Warwick Manufacturing Group's Degree Apprenticeship Centre, procured via LHC

LHC, a local authority owned procurement organisation formerly called London Housing Consortium, has put together a third generation of its Public Buildings Construction and Infrastructure (PB3) framework.

This allows local authorities, social landlords and other public sector bodies to source contractors for construction and refurbishment works, as well as associated infrastructure works.

The PB3 framework runs for four years from 1st October 2021 until 30th September 2025.

LHC says that the framework is worth up to £750m in England, £750m in Scotland and £100m in Wales.

It has four workstreams covering: new build only; refurbishment only; new build and refurbishment; and new build, refurbishment and infrastructure.

The 47 appointed companies are (in alphabetical order):

Alcema

Aura Newcastle

Balfour Beatty Construction (an agent of Balfour Beatty Group Ltd)

BAM Construction

Bancon Construction

Baxall Construction

Beardwell Construction

BMR Construction

Borras Construction

Britcon (UK)

CG Fry and Son

CCG (Scotland)

Clark Contracts

Compass Building & Constructions Services

Conamar Building Services

Eric Wright Construction

Esh Construction

EW Beard

Farrans Construction

Galliford Try Construction

GHI Contracts

Hadden Construction

Halsall Construction

Henry Brothers

J Greenwood (Builders)

JJ Rhatigan & Co (UK)

Kier Construction

Krol Corlett Construction

M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)

Manchester and Cheshire Construction Co

Maxi Construction

Modulek

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

Mulalley and Company

Neilcott Construction

Obedair

RG Carter Cambridge

RL Davies & Son

Read Construction

Robertson Construction

Seddon Construction

Stepnell

T&B Contractors

Tilbury Douglas Construction

Tolent Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Willmott Dixon Construction

Dean Fazackerley, LHC head of technical procurement, said: “Building on the success of our previous Schools and Community Buildings framework, we’ve broadened the scope of PB3 to allow local authorities to easily source quality contractors that will also help them to achieve low energy and zero carbon buildings and infrastructure projects.

“We’re pleased to have a range of regional and national contractors appointed to the framework, and with over 40% of the appointed companies being classed as an SME.”

