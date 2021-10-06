LHC’s new PB3 framework: the full list

LHC, a local authority owned procurement organisation formerly called London Housing Consortium, has put together a third generation of its Public Buildings Construction and Infrastructure (PB3) framework.
This allows local authorities, social landlords and other public sector bodies to source contractors for construction and refurbishment works, as well as associated infrastructure works.
The PB3 framework runs for four years from 1st October 2021 until 30th September 2025.
LHC says that the framework is worth up to £750m in England, £750m in Scotland and £100m in Wales.
It has four workstreams covering: new build only; refurbishment only; new build and refurbishment; and new build, refurbishment and infrastructure.
The 47 appointed companies are (in alphabetical order):
- Alcema
- Aura Newcastle
- Balfour Beatty Construction (an agent of Balfour Beatty Group Ltd)
- BAM Construction
- Bancon Construction
- Baxall Construction
- Beardwell Construction
- BMR Construction
- Borras Construction
- Britcon (UK)
- CG Fry and Son
- CCG (Scotland)
- Clark Contracts
- Compass Building & Constructions Services
- Conamar Building Services
- Eric Wright Construction
- Esh Construction
- EW Beard
- Farrans Construction
- Galliford Try Construction
- GHI Contracts
- Hadden Construction
- Halsall Construction
- Henry Brothers
- J Greenwood (Builders)
- JJ Rhatigan & Co (UK)
- Kier Construction
- Krol Corlett Construction
- M&J Group (Construction & Roofing)
- Manchester and Cheshire Construction Co
- Maxi Construction
- Modulek
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
- Mulalley and Company
- Neilcott Construction
- Obedair
- RG Carter Cambridge
- RL Davies & Son
- Read Construction
- Robertson Construction
- Seddon Construction
- Stepnell
- T&B Contractors
- Tilbury Douglas Construction
- Tolent Construction
- Vinci Construction UK
- Willmott Dixon Construction
Dean Fazackerley, LHC head of technical procurement, said: “Building on the success of our previous Schools and Community Buildings framework, we’ve broadened the scope of PB3 to allow local authorities to easily source quality contractors that will also help them to achieve low energy and zero carbon buildings and infrastructure projects.
“We’re pleased to have a range of regional and national contractors appointed to the framework, and with over 40% of the appointed companies being classed as an SME.”
