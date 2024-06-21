Lidl calls on contractors to assist major UK expansion

Lidl has opened 15 new UK stores in the past three months

The retailer says it wants to forge new relationships and engage with existing suppliers as it embarks upon its new expansion strategy.

The events are set to take place from July in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Southampton.

Hosted by members of Lidl GB’s property and construction teams, the events will provide contractors with the chance to learn about opportunities for work with Lidl and familiarise themselves with the company’s structure, processes and requirements.

Lidl GB chief development officer Richard Taylor said: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores and the contractors that we work with are essential in supporting this ambition. That is exactly why we’re hosting these events in Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham and Southampton.

“It not only gives us a chance to meet new contacts and engage with existing partners, but also presents them with the opportunity to speak firsthand with the relevant teams here at Lidl. We would therefore encourage anyone interested in attending to sign up.”

Lidl claims to be the fastest-growing ‘bricks-and-mortar’ supermarket in the UK over the past year and has been securing sites for futures stores and distribution centres.

Lidl GB has opened 15 new stores just in the past three months and while it does not say how many new stores it plans, or how much it hopes to spend, a spokesman said that “there’s no ceiling to Lidl’s ambitions on store openings.”

As it seeks to secure sites for future stores, Lidl GB has also doubled-down on its plans to strengthen its warehouse infrastructure, further increasing capacity across the country. Over the past five years it has opened over 240,000m2 of warehouse space and invested over £700m.

The company recently submitted a planning application for a new regional distribution centre on a 38-acre site in Gildersome, Leeds and will open its largest-ever warehouse in Luton this August. This will be the retailer’s biggest warehouse anywhere in the world and is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs and serve more than 150 stores.

Contractors interested in attending this summer’s events can sign up by emailing SCON@lidl.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk