Liebherr hands over its largest demolition excavator

German demolition company AWR Abbruch received the key to the R 980 Demolition during an official handover at the Colmar site. This excavator was developed and produced by Liebherr-France SAS.

The official handover took place in the presence of the general management of Liebherr-France SAS and France's minister of labour, employment, vocational training and social dialogue Brigitte Klinkert.

The R 980 Demolition has an operating weight of 190 tonnes, a counterweight of 35 tonnes and required months of study, testing and modifications in order to achieve the result.

The German customer is already familiar with Liebherr demolition machines and in particular owns an R 974 Demolition machine that was acquired in 2007 and is still in operation. Since this first project, AWR Abbruch has also acquired other LIebherr machines including two demolition machines, wheeled excavators and wheel loaders.

The order was developed and executed at the Liebherr-France SAS production site in Colmar, in cooperation with the client.

The R 980 Demolition developed and produced by Liebherr-France SAS has four demolition units of 21m, 26m, 36m and 55m respectively. The 21m and 26m equipment will be able to support tools weighing 15 tonnes, with 7 tonnes for the 36-metre version and 3 tonnes for the 55-metre version.

