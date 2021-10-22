Liebherr starts Biggleswade expansion

PJ Hegarty gets to work on the expansion

Construction machinery manufacturer Liebherr already has a nine-acre complex in Biggleswade as its sales and service base for customers in Great Britian. It is now developing an addition 15 acres for expanded preparation workshops for its earthmoving, mobile crane and concrete divisions. There will also be a new customer centre as well as welfare for engineering teams.

Liebherr GB had hoped to get the project started last year but the Covid-19 pandemic created delays. The initial phase of construction works is expected to take six months, with a projected completion pencilled in for March 2022.

