Liebherr starts Biggleswade expansion

Construction News

Fri October 22 2021

10 hours Construction contractor PJ Hegarty & Sons has broken ground on an £8m expansion of facilities at Liebherr-Great Britain headquarters in Bedfordshire.

Construction machinery manufacturer Liebherr already has a nine-acre complex in Biggleswade as its sales and service base for customers in Great Britian. It is now developing an addition 15 acres for expanded preparation workshops for its earthmoving, mobile crane and concrete divisions. There will also be a new customer centre as well as welfare for engineering teams.

Liebherr GB had hoped to get the project started last year but the Covid-19 pandemic created delays. The initial phase of construction works is expected to take six months, with a projected completion pencilled in for March 2022.

