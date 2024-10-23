Light-gauge steelwork specification published

The National Light-Gauge Steelwork Specification (NLSS) has been produced by the British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA) with input from the wider construction and the light-gauge steelwork industry.

The specification is intended to be incorporated into construction contracts, giving clients, designers, contractors and manufacturers confidence that light-gauge steelwork is produced and used to the highest regulatory standards.

The NLSS sets out the information to be included in a project specification such as:

materials used

transfer of design information

manufacture

assembly

installation

requirements for protective treatment

quality management.

The specification will initially be voluntary, but support is being given by all the relevant key trade associations, so its use is expected to be widespread, the BCSA said. It is intended that it should be invoked as part of the project specification and thus be part of the total building contract.

BCSA chief executive Jonathan Clemens said: “Light-gauge steel frame structures use galvanized cold-formed steel sections as the primary structural components which can be assembled into prefabricated panels. Light-gauge steel is an integral part of modular construction because it is strong, lightweight, durable and is becoming a more significant solution for residential buildings.

“The introduction of the Building Safety Act has focused the construction industry on competence and capability to ensure that building projects are robust and are designed and constructed to ensure the safety of those living and working in residential and office buildings.

“The NLSS sets out a framework of requirements to reassure designers, clients and contractors that the light-gauge steelwork industry is able to establish and maintain high standards in all areas of its operations.”

The National Light-Gauge Steelwork Specification is available for purchase from the BCSA website.

