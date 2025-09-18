Lighthouse excavator wrap

Sany excavator with Lighthouse Charity branding

Chippindale Hire & Sales (part of the AER Rents Group) and machinery dealer Banner Equipment have joined forces to raise awareness of the Lighthouse Charity by wrapping one of their new Sany excavators in the charity’s branding.

The Lighthouse Charity provides emotional, physical and financial support to construction workers in the UK and Ireland. The digger highlights the support available to anyone working in construction while helping to promote the charity’s 24/7 free and confidential helpline.

Paul Blake, managing director at Chippindale Hire & Sales, said: “Supporting the Lighthouse Charity is part of our ongoing commitment to improving wellbeing within the construction industry. Too many people in our sector still suffer in silence when it comes to mental health and financial worries. By putting this machine to work across active sites, we hope to raise awareness of the support available and encourage anyone who needs help to reach out.”

Banner Equipment general manager Rob Gowling added: “This activity shows what we can achieve when businesses come together for an important cause. The Lighthouse Charity provides an incredible service and we’re proud to help spread their message across the sites where it’s needed most. Collaborating with Chippindale and the Lighthouse Charity on this project has been a fantastic example of teamwork making a real difference.”

Lighthouse Charity chief executive Sarah Bolton said: “We are incredibly grateful to Chippindale and Banner for supporting our mission and raising awareness of the support available to our construction community. Thanks to partnerships such as this, we are able to amplify our message and reach people who may not know how or where to reach out for help. As the ‘lighthouse charity’ wrapped excavator visits projects in the region, it will carry a moving reminder that support is never far away.”

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