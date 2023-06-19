Lincs highways framework bears fruit for Winvic

CGI of the improved Marsh Lane roundabout in Boston, Lincs

Winvic Construction is undertaking £5.7m of works as part of Lincolnshire ‘levelling up’ road improvements. These include works to Marsh Lane roundabout on the A16 and works to improve active travel links in Boston near Wyberton Low Road.

Winvic began construction on 16th May and the scheme is expected to be complete within six months.

The improvements to Marsh Lane roundabout will widened approaches to two lanes. The alignment of the roundabout will be moved to facilitate its widening from 21.5-metre diameter to 27 metres. Drainage and new traffic signals will also be installed.

The ‘active travel’ bit means putting in three-quarters of a mile of cycle lane.

Winvic director of civils and infrastructure, Rob Cook, said: “We have been extremely busy behind the scenes since we were awarded the highways framework contract by Lincolnshire County Council last year, ensuring we were fully prepared in advance of being awarded our first scheme. Nearby communities, businesses and road users will be our priority, as well as keeping people safe. Our continued one-team working with the council will help to ensure the programme is delivered swiftly and safely with as little disruption as possible.”

Both projects will be funded by a portion of the £20m ‘levelling up’ funding awarded to the county council in October 2021. The remaining funding will be used across four projects, including improvements to Spalding’s A16/A151 Springfield Roundabout and A16/B1180 Greencell Roundabout.

The general works lot of Lincolnshire County Council highways framework contract was awarded to Winvic in April 2022. Works to be undertaken by Winvic on A and B class roads in Lincolnshire are likely to include the construction of roundabouts, major highways widening or dualling, bridge construction and service diversions and installation as well as the installation of drainage and street lighting.

