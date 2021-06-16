Liverpool FC get permission for £60m Anfield expansion

CGI of the enlarged Anfield Road Stand

Liverpool’s Anfield Road Stand expansion will increase the stadium’s capacity by around 7,000, taking overall capacity to more than 61,000.

Plans for the proposed redevelopment of the Anfield Road Stand were given the green light by Liverpool City Council's planning committee yesterday.

The club is looking to start work as soon as possible, for a summer 2023 completion. Buckingham Group Contracting, currently nearing completion of Fulham FC's Riverside Stand development in London, is expected to be signed up for the works contract.

The planning process has not been straightforward. Original plans back in 2014 saw part of Anfield Road being permanently closed. This was revised after local opposition. A second stage of consultation was held in February 2020, where the club presented revised plans to keep Anfield Road open, with the road re-aligned around the footprint of the proposed expanded stand.

CGI showing an indicative view of the proposed Anfield Road Stand expansion

Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said: “This is a huge milestone in our journey towards bringing more supporters into Anfield. We underwent a rigorous two-stage public consultation period during the planning process for this project and I would like to thank everyone who has offered a contribution to that.

“We have been clear from the beginning that this expansion would be based on our ability to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape; our ability to gain co-operation of local residents and the community; and our ability to ensure the project is financially viable.

“In what has been a very unpredictable year, we are seeking certainty in order to progress with this project and there are still some steps we need to take to get there.”

View of the proposed Anfield Road Stand and Main Stand corner

