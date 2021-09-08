Liverpool’s TJ Hughes to become 258 flats

Hughes House, formerly TJ Hughes, is being converted to residential use

Equans (the new name for Engie’s services-led activities) is converting Liverpool’s former TJ Hughes department store for Home Group.

The 10-storey building will have 144 one-bedroom flats, 99 two-bedroom and 15 studio apartments – all for private rent – with commercial and retail space on the ground floor.

Work is due to begin on the scheme in late 2021.

Equans said that among the stakeholders that it had consulted for input for its plans were local taxi drivers.

Tim Wood, regional managing director at Equans UK & Ireland (North West), said: “We have been working on the project for around 18 months with the various stakeholders, and have integrated ourselves into the client’s team, enabling us to increase the overall capacity of the building, while also increasing the efficiency and viability of the project.”

