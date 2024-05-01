Lloyd joins Mecalac dealer network

Lloyd sales manager Chris Stephenson (left) with Mecalac regional business manager Adam Phillips

The newest member of Mecalac’s dealer network was founded in Carlisle in 1964 as a tractor dealership.

Today, with outlets both sides of the border, Lloyd Ltd offers sales, service, parts and finance for the agriculture, groundcare, materials handling and construction sectors.

George Lloyd, third generation managing director, said: “The Mecalac range is innovative, versatile and designed to set the standards in both performance and capability. There is huge demand from our customers for next-generation construction equipment, so we’re looking forward to working as part of the Mecalac network and introducing more customers to the brand.”

Mark Royse, head of sales at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, added: “With more than 60 years’ experience in equipment sales, we’re confident that this new partnership will help to further improve our reach across these territories.”

