  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu June 27 2024

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Loadall telehandlers get anti-collision option

Loadall telehandlers get anti-collision option

12 hours JCB has developed a pedestrian recognition system to prevent its Loadall telescopic handlers running people over.

The JCB Loadall 540-140 is one of two models now available with Intellisense
The JCB Loadall 540-140 is one of two models now available with Intellisense

With moving vehicles being one of the biggest hazards on construction sites, JCB Intellisense sounds an alert when someone is in danger of being struck.

Intellisense uses four cameras, three of which have artificial intelligence (two side mounted and one rear-facing); the fourth is a standard forward-facing camera to improve the operator’s view. The system is designed to detect pedestrians within a pre-set proximity of the machine. When the system senses a pedestrian in that area, there are audible and visual warnings both inside the cabin for the operator and outside for everyone else.

The technology is available as an additional option on just two Loadall models at first: the 540-140 and the 535-125.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »