Loadall telehandlers get anti-collision option

The JCB Loadall 540-140 is one of two models now available with Intellisense

With moving vehicles being one of the biggest hazards on construction sites, JCB Intellisense sounds an alert when someone is in danger of being struck.

Intellisense uses four cameras, three of which have artificial intelligence (two side mounted and one rear-facing); the fourth is a standard forward-facing camera to improve the operator’s view. The system is designed to detect pedestrians within a pre-set proximity of the machine. When the system senses a pedestrian in that area, there are audible and visual warnings both inside the cabin for the operator and outside for everyone else.

The technology is available as an additional option on just two Loadall models at first: the 540-140 and the 535-125.

