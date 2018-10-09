Lomond Plant gives thumbs up to JCB X Series

JCB X220 excavator

The order, filled by Scot JCB, includes a fleet of 18 JCB X220 excavators that are now at work across a range of projects.

Other models making up the order include mini excavators, tracked excavators, site dumpers, backhoe loaders and compaction equipment.

The investment forms part of Lomond Plant’s ongoing expansion plans, which has already seen growth in to the northwest of England and the Midlands with a new depot in Yorkshire set to open.

Lomond Plant operates an exclusively JCB fleet of more than 550 items.

Joint managing director Ross Easton said: “We always choose JCB for the value, parts availability from the JCB World Parts Centre and the continual superb service from our dealer, Scot JCB. In addition to those factors, the enhanced operator comfort and robust design really stood out on the new X Series.”

The JCB 220X is a 20-tonne tracked excavator that was launched earlier this year. Mr Easton said: “We’ve had some great reviews on the machine from operators saying it’s by far the best tracked excavator produced by JCB in terms of cab layout and comfort – and also the performance and control of the machine has hugely improved.”