Léon Grosse brings cladding subsidiaries together

London’s Manhattan Loft Gardens, with façade by Kyotec [Photo: Ivan Dupont]

Weclad is a new alliance of Kyotec, Rinaldi, De Groot & Visser and Techniwood, creating a €140m turnover organisation with 580 employees in eight countries, including the UK, with six design offices, two test centres and five production sites.

Kyotec is a façade specialist in complex, technical and multi-material building envelopes for large-scale projects. Established in Luxembourg, Belgium and France in 2008, it has been active in the UK since 2015.

Rinaldi a French cladding company developing bespoke prefabricated solutions.

De Groot & Visser a Dutch company focusing on cladding renovation and low-carbon façades.

Techniwood specialises in the design and manufacture of wooden off-site façades, and is the originator of Panobloc wood technology.

All four façade organisations within the Weclad alliance are subsidiaries of the French construction Léon Grosse Group.

Bruno Moyne, managing director of the Weclad alliance, said: “The Weclad alliance consolidates the extensive specialist expertise of leading European players in the architectural façades sector, providing a compelling offer of high-performance, tailor-made solutions for our customers’ requirements throughout Europe.”

While the names my share similar inspiration, Weclad is no relation to Webuild, the Italian company formerly known as Salini Impregilo.

