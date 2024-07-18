London Chest Hospital to be redeveloped

The main hospital building will be converted into flats

The London Borough of Tower Hamlets’ planning committee has approved proposals by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, for the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital site in Bethnal Green.

Latimer plans to transform the disused site into a community of 274 homes, hald=f of which will be designated as affordable.

The approved plans, designed by architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), focus on both preserving and restoring the site's historical elements. The refurbishment will include the Grade II-listed main hospital building, the Sanitary Tower, and the South Wing. In addition, five new buildings ranging from five to nine storeys will be constructed.

Another feature of the approved plans is a commitment to preserve an old Mulberry tree, which is considered a local landmark.

Clarion director of development Richard Cook said: "This project represents a unique opportunity to blend the historical significance of the site with local housing needs. Our commitment to providing a high proportion of affordable homes and preserving the Mulberry tree reflects our dedication to creating sustainable and inclusive communities for local residents."

