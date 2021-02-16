London developer has nationwide ambitions

Anthology’s Deptford Foundry development in southeast London

Anthology says that it is hunting for medium-scale, mid-market opportunities of 100 homes or more, with or without planning permission, in urban locations across England.

Anthology merged with later living specialists Pegasus and Renaissance in 2019 to create Lifestory Group. It is as part of this larger group that Anthology is seeking to spread beyond London and take on building projects across more English cities.

Lifestory chief executive Mark Dickinson said: “Following the merger, we have spent time refining our business strategy and embedding a new regional structure which means we are now well placed to fulfil our ambitious plans for growth to help support the national housing challenge. Whilst we are committed to expanding the Anthology brand and product outside the capital, we are equally keen to grow our independent retirement living portfolio through the Pegasus and Renaissance brands in communities across the country.”

