London's transport commissioner tasked with delivering Parliament refurbishment

The delivery authority will deliver the programme of works to the scope, budget and timescale set by the sponsor board that represent the Palace of Westminster – the client.

Earlier this month Parliament passed The Parliamentary Buildings (Restoration and Renewal) Act 2019, which sets out in law this two-tier governance system. The legislation provides for a six-month transition period, with the governing bodies being set up in the spring of 2020.

The structure is similar to that which delivered infrastructure for the 2012 London Olympics.

Mike Brown became transport commissioner for London in July 2015. He first joined London Underground (LU) in 1989 and became chief operating officer in 2003. He left to run Heathrow Airport during a massive transformation and passenger improvement programme, and later returned as the managing director of LU.

Mike Brown said: “Every day, thousands of unsung women and men go to work to keep London moving and to make this city better, cleaner and safer for everyone. I am inspired by them and I will miss them, but it's the right time for me to move on to a new challenge after more than 30 years in the transport industry and what will have been nearly five years as commissioner.

“I'm proud of what has been achieved at TfL and I'm proud of having served and delivered for the Mayor. In spite of the challenges that London has experienced at times over the years, TfL is an organisation full of the energy, ability and passion to make this an even better city for all.

“I look forward to this new change of direction, and to bringing the experience I have gained throughout my career to the job of restoring and renewing the iconic architectural jewel that lies at the heart of London and at the heart of our country's democracy.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said: “Mike deserves huge thanks for the exceptional service he has given to London, both for the excellent job he has done as TfL commissioner, but also for all the work he has done for the capital since starting at TfL in 1989.”

Mike Brown is the second transport executive to be recruited for the top ranks of the project. Earlier this month former HS2 corporate sponsorship director Sarah Johnson started work as chief executive of the shadow sponsor body. (See our previous report here.)

