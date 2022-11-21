Long Stratton bypass PIN published

Long Stratton bypass image from www.norfolk.gov.uk

The Long Stratton bypass is a 3.9km single-carriageway highway scheme to the east of the town to remove through traffic on the A140 from the town centre.

Construction will include three new roundabouts, two new junction arrangements and two new overbridges (one vehicular and one pedestrian).

Norfolk County Council is working in collaboration with South Norfolk District Council, Norfolk Homes and Norfolk Land. Delivery of a bypass is linked to the aims and objectives of the Long Stratton Area Action Plan (LSAAP), supporting the delivery of housing and employment in the area.

In August this year the council revealed that the original £37.44m cost estimate had risen by £8.79m to £46.23m due to construction cost inflation.

The target date for work to start on construction is early 2024 with the road open to traffic before the end of 2025.

The PIN is available at in-tendhost.co.uk.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk