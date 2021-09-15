Longo Rhino brings extra power to vacuum excavation

The Longo Rhino vacuum excavator

Visitors to the No Dig Live show in Peterborough this week have been given first site of the Longo Rhino, described as ‘the Ferrari of vacuum excavation’.

Vac UK secured the exclusive distribution rights for Italian manufacturer Longo in the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

It claims that the Longo Rhino vacuum excavator is the most powerful twin fan suction excavator on the market, producing a flow rate of 45,000 m³/h and a vacuum up to 600 mbar. Each vehicle 360 degree cameras, ‘mega power’ arms and vibrating skips. The show examples are mounted to Volvo chassis although they can also be fitted to Mercedes and Scania drivetrains.

“The additional power is a key factor adding to the versatility of the Longo,” said Vac UK director Patrick Curran. “When it is used, vac ex already offers a safer, more sustainable, cost-effective alternative to traditional excavation methods. The increased power only adds to the breadth of applications.

“We are seeing very strong demand from our customer base across major civil engineering, utilities and construction companies and from the public sector. Quite rightly, their expectation is for top class kit, great reliability and value for money and the Longo is consistently delivering.

“At Vac UK we have a set out a clear policy of making available for hire and sale only the most high tech and best quality vac ex machines. To that end, and in response to demand, we have a further 15 machines on order.

“These machines have been described as the Ferraris of vacuum excavation. In fact, the connection with the famous Italian brand runs deeper still: the Longo is used to clear Ferrari’s test tracks at its Modena factory.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk