Lovell breaks ground in Scarborough

Making a start in Burniston

Lovell has worked with land agent Cushman & Wakefield to secure grazing land off Limestone Road to build a selection of two, three, and four-bedroom properties.

The £15m development will offer 32 homes for open market sale and 14 designated as affordable. All 46 will be fuelled by air-source heat pumps.

Construction work is expected to be completed in 2026, with the first open market sale homes available for sale in spring 2025.

Lovell, part of the Morgan Sindall Group, said that the launch of Oakwood Gardens marked its continued expansion across the eastern region of the country, with several more developments in the pipeline.

