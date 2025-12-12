Lovell sets up Midlands refurb business

Carl Yale, managing director of Lovell Renew Central

Renew Central begins trading force in the new year and builds on work the company has delivered across the region for more than two decades, as part of the existing Lovell Midlands business. Renew Central will focus specifically on refurbishment and retrofit services for Lovell customers.

Carl Yale has been appointed as regional managing director for the service, taking up the role on 1st January 2026. He joined Lovell in 1998 as a management trainee.

Lovell Renew Central brings together the company’s established refurbishment, planned works and retrofit teams under one dedicated service for the region. It will cover the Midlands and East Anglia.

Lovell also has a Renew North arm, which will work alongside Renew Central to provide a refurbishment and retrofit offer across both geographical areas.

David Gough, Lovell managing director of operations and commercial, said: “Housing providers are dealing with significant pressures around safety, compliance and decarbonisation, and this dedicated unit helps us respond with the focus and capacity they need.

“Carl has been at the heart of our refurbishment and retrofit work for many years. His experience, regional knowledge and commitment to residents make him the right person to lead Renew Central as it grows.”

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