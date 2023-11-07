Low-carbon concrete barrier

The new barrier represents a 50% reduction in carbon, says Hardstaff

Production of the snappily-named Rebloc RB80XA H1 barrier is said to represent a 50% reduction in carbon emissions compared with the standard product.

According to company spokesman Nigel Bullock, the new product is a manifestation of the company’s commitment to meeting a ‘net-zero’ target date of 2040: “As a business we are consistently exploring product innovations that ensure our manufacturing and installation systems are sustainable and drive our decarbonisation target.

“The Rebloc RB80XA H1 has transformed our precast offering with a rigid concrete barrier which significantly minimises carbon impact. Combine this with a product which has been designed to achieve minimal civils work and managed construction risk, meaning decreased site time, reduced site traffic and shorter construction programmes, and we are delivering a real positive contribution to the sector’s overall carbon impact.”

The Rebloc RB80XA H1 requires 50% less steel and 20% less concrete compared to the original model. By using a low carbon concrete mix in its production Hardstaff says that CO 2 emissions are reduced by an additional 33%.

The barrier has been crash-tested to meet EN1317 standards and, on production of 1,000 metres, offers a 5,250kg reduction in steel and requires 40 cubic metres less concrete.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk