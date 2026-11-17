Inside the Cemen Tech lab

There’s a risk with the adoption of new carbon and climate goals that these will lock smaller businesses out of the most exciting and rewarding jobs. James Penlington recently joined Cemen Tech as the volumetric mixer specialist established its carbon consulting business. As he built his expertise, he attended research conferences, where he kept seeing the same names.

“Not only are they selling the most concrete, the most cement, but that then gives them then the ability to do the research,” he says. “You’ve got to just commit money to research and not make anything back for maybe years, if ever. A lot of research projects will fail.”

The challenge of innovation is that it requires investment in labs and expert staff, and more often than not, doesn’t pay off. A big enough business can accept the risk of failure, knowing that those ideas that can be scaled will then cover all of its R&D costs, while delivering a profit.

Wednesbury’s Cemen Tech, formerly known as Volumech, has its roots in businesses that first bought volumetric mixers to the UK. The country now has around 1,500 of the mixers, and many of them are owned by smaller contractors and local concrete suppliers.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“Many of our customers don’t even do their own testing, let alone their own research,” he says “These guys know what they’re doing, they know what they’re on about, but they just don’t have the facilities and the backing.”

These companies might want to deliver lower carbon projects, and have the expertise needed, but they quite simply lack the space, time and capital to experiment with new ways of supplying lower carbon cement and concrete.

Phil Moore founded Contech Testing and Consulting, which was acquired by Cemen Tech in 2021. He’d established a BSI and UKAS accredited lab, which now forms a key part of the US firm’s UK-based European headquarters.

“Our main customer base is the independent concrete producer,” he explains. “Your big boys have all got their in-house technical teams, whereas most of these smaller and small-to-medium-sized businesses don’t have their own technical department. So that’s what we’re trying to do really. We’re trying to get them to be as clever as the big boys.”

For many of the UK’s biggest projects, like HS2 or the Lower Thames Crossing, project owners have committed to carbon reduction, and invested in their supply chains to deliver the latest innovations in materials, plant and construction techniques. But demand for reduction are being made across the sector, as smaller project owners and local planning departments set their own carbon goals.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

The business Moore founded aimed to bridge this gap, and he continues this mission as technical services manager with Cemen Tech.

Some of the businesses he’s worked with are small independents, happy to take local work available to them. But for those who want to aim a little higher, Cemen Tech is able to supply the expertise they need to get the right accreditation for bigger jobs. “You’ve got small housing, you’ve got some on the construction side that start to make their own concrete rather than buying it in, and then you’ve also got the small-to-medium size concrete supplier that’s our bread and butter. That’s 80% of what we do.

“We already offer consultancy for people as they get their BSI Kitemark and quality accreditation for their concrete. Our new carbon consultancy will be a bolt on to that.”

The carbon consultancy that Penlington was appointed to set up complements the business that Moore established. It will help companies select the right mix to best meet demands for cost, performance, and carbon, and to then properly calculate carbon emissions from the job to show client requirements have been met.

The new MS2 combines the manual operation customers are familiar with, with computerised mix design and tracking.

These calculations also applies to the equipment Cemen Tech supplies. “One of the things we offer is an EPD, an environmental product declaration, which tells you from literally as far up the chain as we can go, to the product arriving at your door, how much CO 2 was emitted,” Penlington says.

Cemen Tech is already seeing demand for this from its customer base. “We’re hearing more and more about it all the time,” Moore says, “At least 25% of our customers carry a BSI Kitemark, their concrete’s already certified, and that’s where we’re starting to see a little bit of talk about carbon, when they’re tendering for certain projects.”

While Cemen Tech is a supplier of its US parent’s volumetric mixers, it offers its consultancy services to all.

“Our lab is a sort of technical department for all the customers that buy our mixers. But it’s also a standalone offer. Whether a customer has a competitor mixer, if they’re not got a volumetric at all and have a static concrete plant instead, we offer our services out to the whole industry. Although our parent company manufacture volumetric concrete mixers, our services almost stand independent from it.”

Cemen Tech’s customer base includes block manufacturers and pre-cast concrete suppliers, as well as those supplying and using concrete directly on site. Concrete mixed using Cemen Tech equipment is now also beginning to be used in 3D printing projects, although this is something that Moore has mainly seen in Europe, rather than the UK.

This article was first published in the November 2026 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Penlington has a clear enthusiasm for lowering the carbon impact of the concrete industry. In a previous role, he saw how the pre-cast sector has been developing temperature based monitoring, allowing it to optimise for strength and curing times. Techniques like this can be used to reduce overall concrete use, and therefore its carbon impact. He’s a firm advocate for the kind of closer collaboration between concrete suppliers, designers and architects that can ensure low carbon solutions are considered early. And he’s been following the development of recarbonation techniques. These essentially reverse what happens in cement production, with finished concrete reabsorbing the greenhouse gas.

“You can actually optimisee for that effect and essentially turn your concrete into a carbon battery and take that CO 2 back in,” he says. “Now there’s a bit of equipment you need for that, but that lends itself to the pre-cast world, because, obviously, you’re in a factory.”

While Penlington is developing ideas Cemen Tech’s customers can use to build stronger businesses in a lower carbon world, Steve Cartwright, who joined the business in 2024 as general manager, is looking to Cemen Tech’s future in Europe, where adoption of volumetric mixers has lagged the UK’s.

The UK business’s recent renaming reflects, in part, this new ambition. It’s former name comes from the business established by James Hopson, who had spent twenty years building up a service and parts business for all types of volumetric mixers, before selling to Cemen Tech’s US owners in 2020. Hopson remains with the business as operations manager. With the sale, the business became a wholly owned dealer, and in 2023 three sites were combined into one in Wednesbury, offering equipment sales and consulting—now including carbon consulting—from one location.

“We are the only wholly CemenTech dealership in the world,” says Cartwright. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. “We’re not really a dealership, we’re a European HQ. The UK is a massive market for volumetric mixers, and that’s why Cemen Tech decided they’d rather have more control and do it themselves.”

The next step is that expansion into Europe. The company already has one dealer, Mixmaster, in the Netherlands and is looking to appoint more. “We’re looking at appointing dealers in three or four major European countries over the next couple of years,” Cartwright explains. “But the UK will be the European hub, supporting the dealers in continental Europe.”

And the company has recently extended its offer to customers with two new mixers, the CS2 and MS2. These are designed to comply with regulations introduced in the UK in 2018, which reclassified volumetric mixers as HGVs rather than mobile plant. That reclassification meant that drivers needed a HGV licence rather than a standard drivers licence, and to comply with all the other demands of HGV regulation.

It also limited the gross vehicle weight of the mixers, limiting how much they could carry. Owners were given ten years, until 2028, before these weight limits came into effect.

The new machines aim to be lighter, allowing for bigger loads. The CS2 is fully computerised and automated. “All your mixed designs are stored intthe computer,” Cartwright explains. “You just go on site, set the machine up (which is all automatic), press the button on what mix design you want, and within a few seconds you’ve got fresh concrete coming out the back of the mixer.”

The CS3 is fully computerised, storing, dispensing and tracking concrete mixes automatically at the touch of a button.

The MS2 also stores mix designs on its computer, but maintains the manual controls many customers are used to. “We used to produce one called the M60, which was probably one of the most popular mixers around the world,” Cartwight says. “We’ve now introduced the MS2, it’s a manual hybrid. So it’s still got a computer on the back and that records all of your mix designs,and all of the concrete that you’ve poured, so you’ve got a full record of that.

“But it’s actually operated with manual levers on the back. And a lot of people have only ever used that sort of operation in the volumetric mixer. So we listened to what our customers wanted.”