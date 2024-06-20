Low level platform from WernerCo

The Boss QuickPod has a platform heigh of 1m

Called the Boss QuickPod, the foldable podium has a 0.55m x 0.59m working platform and a maximum working load of 150kg. It is currently available with a platform height of 1m, although WernerCo plans to launch a 1.5m version next year.

When folded, the QuickPod measures 1.94m x 0.85m x 0.27m.

As the name suggests, the QuickPod is quick to set up and easy to fold and close. Weighing only 28kg, it is also easy and safe to carry.

With a self-closing safety gate and guardrail, the Boss QuickPod, provides 360° protection so users to work facing any direction without the risk of falls. For additional safety, the podium has double-braked wheels.

Paul Floyd, commercial manager at WernerCo, said: “When working at height, ensuring workers are in the safest environment possible while maintaining their comfort and mobility, especially during extended periods, is essential.

“The Boss QuickPod was specifically designed with these factors in mind. Its features include resistance to overturning, a self-closing gate for 360-degree protection, and easy-grip sides, all of which significantly enhance safety and productivity.”

