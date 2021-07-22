L&Q plans £1.9bn works programme

L&Q has committed itself to ensuring all of its 105,000 properties are at least safe, warm and meet Energy EPC C status by 2030.

The housing investment programme also includes fire safety works, in addition to the £100m already spent on building safety activity since the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

The £1.9bn investment will be in addition to spending on routine repairs and servicing, overhead costs, and its investment in Trafford Housing Trust homes.

Chief executive Fiona Fletcher-Smith said: “I want every resident to be proud of their home, but we know that there are homes which currently fall short of the quality our residents deserve. This landmark programme will allow us to make substantial improvements to L&Q homes and neighbourhoods across the country.”

Customer services director Gerri Scott added: “We have already begun informal conversations with potential contractors, so that they are in no doubt that the success of the programme is dependent on the quality of the resident experience. The contracts we award will be regionally-based and will include SMEs, and we’re keen to see a programme of this scale unlock a legacy of social impact through training, apprenticeships, and community investment.New contracts will be in place from summer 2022.”

Consultants are also being readied. A stock condition survey will be carried in autumn 2021 by Michael Dyson Associates; Turner & Townsend has been appointed to help develop L&Q’s sustainability strategy; and 4i Solutions has been appointed as procurement and investment planning consultant.

