L&Q signs 10 for £3bn major works programme

Representatives from L&Q and its contractors assembled for the contract signing. (See details below.)

L&Q plans to spend nearly £3bn over the next 15 years to bring its housing stock up to the Decent Homes Standard.

The chosen contractors will deliver a range of services including estate and environmental improvements, planned mechanical and engineering works and internal decorations.

&Q Living (LQL) supported homes will be getting specialist fire safety works inside as well. The contracts will be initially worth around £100m per year but are expected to increase to around £300m in some years of the programme based on the level of activity and L&Q’s asset management priorities.

The selected contractors are:

Amber Construction

Axis Europe

Breyer Group

Durkan

Equans

Foster

Kier Places

Morgan Sindall Property Services

United Living

Wates.

In total, L&Q will install around 48,000 new kitchens and 42,000 new bathrooms through the programme, alongside a range of other improvements to residents homes.

L&Q has more than 100,000 homes, primarily across London and the southeast. All will be brought up to a minimum of Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C status by 2028.

L&Q director of major works Mark Newstead said, “We’re delighted to confirm that 10 fantastic like-minded partners are joining us for the next stage of our major works investment programme. Each shares our commitment to quality and excellence, whilst creating a positive impact on the communities where we work.”

The photo above shows, on the top row (left to right), Stuart Fetti (executive director, Fosters PM), Barry McCarthy (Regenerations Equans), Simon Will (managing director, United Living), Vicky Savage, (director, development and sales, L&Q), David Lewis (director, property services, L&Q), Fayann Simpson (chair, resident services board, L&Q), Gerri Scott (customer service director, L&Q), Jim Briggs (managing director of refurbishment, Durkan), John Walsh (renew director, Breyer Group), John Large (commercial director, Kier) and Nick Joslyn (managing director, 4i Solutions).

On the bottom row are David Morgan (managing director, Wates), Paul Reader (director, Morgan Sindall), Joe Ibrahim (painting & projects managing director, Axis Europe), Simon Lacey (managing director, Amber Construction) and Mark Newstead (director of major works, L&Q).

