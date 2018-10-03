L&T lands contract for new terminal at Bangalore airport

The contract for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of Terminal-2, including the integration of services and utilities. L&T Construction is also currently constructing the New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), apron and other auxiliary buildings at the airport.

“This repeat win is the reflection of the confidence our client reposes with us to deliver another world class airport project,” said SN Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T. “Our association with BIAL has been long and we are confident of delivering this project to the complete satisfaction of our customer.”

Once completed, the 255,000m2 first phase of T2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The terminal has been designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).