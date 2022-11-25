L&T to build one of India’s biggest renewable energy projects

The contract, for Greenko Group, is for the Gandhisagar Pumped Storage Project and is designed for a pumped storage capacity of 10,080MWh. The project involves construction of an upper reservoir, near the village of Khemla Block, draining into the existing Ghandisagar reservoir below.

L&T’s contract involves construction of the upper dam, intake structure and approach channel as well as a steel-lined buried penstock/pressure shaft, a surface powerhouse, draft tube tunnel and trailrace structures.

Pumped hydro storage plants store energy using a system of two interconnected reservoirs. Water is pumped to the upper reservoir in times of surplus energy and, in times of excess demand, water from the upper reservoir is released, generating power, with an overall cycle efficiency of 80% or more.

The civil and hydromechanical works will be carried out by a consortium led by Larsen & Toubro under a stringent timeline of 30 months. Upon completion, the project will be one of the largest clean energy projects of its kind in India.

