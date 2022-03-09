Lucion acquires neighbouring surveyors

Lucion Services has taken over Landform Surveys, which is based in Gateshead, where Lucion also has its headquarters.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Landform Surveys was founded in 1994 and offers services including topographic surveys, quarry and landfill site surveys, measured building surveys, utility & subterranean surveys, bathymetric surveys and volumetric stockpile surveys.

Led by founder and managing director Eric Hinds, the company will be integrated into Lucion’s testing and inspection unit. Eric Hinds will remain with the business as topographical services director.

He said: “When I was first approached by Lucion for the acquisition, it was clear that our service offering and client base would be at home within the group. We are excited to be joining a strong, well established technical business, based so close to home.”

Adam Mead, managing director of testing and inspection at Lucion Services, added: “We are delighted to bring the Landform Surveys team into the group. They are experts in their field and offer dynamic delivery to their clients and we can’t wait to start working with them. As a close neighbour of ours in the North East, Landform is well-regarded in the market place for its excellent track record of investment in the latest technology, including robotic total stations and 3D laser scanners, and of course a strong commitment to client service, values which perfectly mirror our own.”

Alongside the acquisition, Lucion Group is investing £600,000 in expanding its testing laboratory in Gateshead.

Lucion Services has been majority owned by Palatine Private Equity since 2019.

