Luddon picked for Stirling station

Work is due to begin in June on the Stirling Station Gateway project, which is designed to provide safe pedestrian and cycle-friendly areas. Completion is due in April 2023.

The project is in line with the Scottish government’s target of net zero emissions by 2045, with opportunities for walking, wheeling and cycling for both active travel and recreation aligned with travel by public transport. It also ties in with Stirling Council’s ‘Walk, Cycle, Live Stirling’ scheme, which aims to encourage active travel and provide better accessibility for all users by walking, cycling and wheeling.

Funding is being provided by the Scottish government, delivered through Sustrans, and Stirling Council. Network Rail Scotland and Serco Group have also contributed to the funding.

The project is designed to provide benefits including a reduction of traffic in front of the station and improved active travel links to the city centre and wider Stirling area through proposed new cycle routes.

ScotRail safety, engineering & sustainability director David Lister said: “The appointment of Luddon Construction is a key milestone in the project to redevelop Stirling station and the area around it. Once completed, the work will make a hugely positive contribution to providing safe pedestrian and cycle friendly areas.

“It will also help promote train travel as we continue with our commitment to delivering better environments for sustainable transport options.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “I’m pleased the construction contract has now been awarded for the redevelopment of Stirling Station which will allow this remarkable project to get under way. We have provided substantial funding for this scheme so the people of Stirling and surrounding areas can benefit from better active travel links, a new and improved facility including additional cycle parking, pedestrianised plaza, upgraded customer waiting area and much more. I look forward to seeing this station project develop in the coming months.”

Sustrans Scotland grant manager Michael Melton said: “The Stirling Station Gateway will be a truly transformative project, creating a more people-focused entrance to the station. There will be additional planting with integrated seating, improvements to the junction to reduce the number of crossings as well as larger undercover cycle storage facilities.

“Stirling Station Gateway will also be the missing link to the city centre for the new cycleway being developed by Sustrans and Stirling Council in the ‘Walk Cycle Live Stirling’ project with construction due to start shortly.

“All of this will make meeting family and friends and using the train station more comfortable and convenient for active travellers.”

Luddon Construction joint managing director Allan Randall said: “We are delighted to be appointed on this Stirling Station Gateway project and to continue our working relationship with ScotRail. Our focus is on creating an enhanced space for pedestrians and cyclists and an improved environment for sustainable transport options.

“With over 45 years of experience undertaking similar projects in a challenging environment, our team will deliver the works whilst maintaining a fully operational station.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the local supply chain to deliver this key project in the redevelopment of Stirling Station.”

