Luft rejoins Slark at SIG

Howard Luft left Selco Builders Warehouse last month, succeeded by former Travis Perkins chief operating officer Frank Elkins, and has now moved from merchanting to distribution.

As managing director of SIG Interiors, Luft will be running a business that supplies specialist insulation and interiors products and systems. Specialist brands include Kitsons, a distributor of technical insulation, and Ocula, which supplies internal partitioning.

Luft joins SIG from 1st October 2024, taking over from Richard Burnley who left the business in August.

At SIG, Luft reunites with his former boss Gavin Slark, who was chief executive of Selco parent company Grafton Group until moving to become chief executive of SIG plc at the beginning of 2023.

Gavin Slark said: “Howard’s experience across both of our stakeholder constituencies will be a huge benefit to the business and I am personally delighted to welcome his drive, focus and leadership skills which will help SIG drive forward.”

