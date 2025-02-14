Lunn lands Leeds housing scheme

CGI of The Island Site on the Queenshill estate

Work is about to start on a major affordable housing project that will deliver 28 new homes on the Queenshill estate in north Leeds.

It is the second phase of a two-part programme by Leeds Jewish Housing Association (LJHA) to replace old properties with modern homes, including additional supported living accommodation and more family homes.

LJHA has selected Pudsey-based Jack Lunn Limited as design and build contractor for the project.

The first phase – completed in 2022 in partnership with Homes England – is made up of 85 new properties including 51 sheltered housing apartments for those aged 55 and over, and 34 general needs apartments.

Phase two, known as The Island Site, will comprise 14 two-bed and 12 three-bed homes, together with a one-bed home and a two-bed apartment.

The scheme, which has again won the backing of Homes England, is due for completion in spring 2026.

