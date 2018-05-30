Lynch moves into new HQ

Lynch's larger premises in Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead

The new premises and head office at Boundary Way in Hemel Hempstead more than doubles the space available to L Lynch’s operations, from 103,000 square feet before to 208,000 square feet now.

With office space, workshops and training facilities, it will act as a ‘super centre’ for all Lynch plant and hire equipment in London and the southeast.

“We believe that our customer growth over the past few years is a result of our emphasis on the quality customer service we strive to provide,” said director Rob Lynch. “And we will look to continue that expansion into 2018 and beyond as we now have a suitable location that can support that growth.”

Fellow director Merrill Lynch added: “One of our focuses in the design and renovation of the building was to allocate greater space to accommodate our in-house service centre, which will enable us to keep costs to a minimum while also providing a high-quality product. The service centre, which is now over 66,000 sq ft, will include a modern spray booth and a major repairs centre which will be fully kitted out with manufacturers’ diagnostic equipment.”

L Lynch is holding a Family Open Day event for Sunday 8th July to celebrate the launch of its headquarters.