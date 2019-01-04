Lyndon Scaffolding joins with SGB

Lyndon Scaffolding now becomes as Lyndon SGB by BrandSafway.

Lyndon Scaffolding will now be combined with SGB, a BrandSafway scaffolding and access unit of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services UK Ltd. It will trade as Lyndon SGB by BrandSafway.

“This is an exciting combination,” said Dave Witsken, president of Energy & Industrial for BrandSafway. “It allows us to bring together a full range of scaffolding solutions — plus deliver excellence in a suite of other access technologies for our customers. By combining the assets, expertise and reputation of Lyndon Scaffolding with SGB, we will be able to expand our service solutions in key major cities in the UK, broaden our overall footprint and accelerate our growth.”

In the year to 31st March 2017 Lyndon Scaffolding made a pre-tax profit of £4.2m on turnover of £42m. It took full ownership of Taylor’s Hoists later in 2017, having previously owned 50% of it.

Established in 1968, Lyndon Scaffolding operates out of locations in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Barry. It has more than 600 employees.

“We look forward to being on the same team with SGB,” said Lyndon Scaffolding chief executive Robert Lynch. “SGB is one of our industry’s best-known and well-respected names. By working together and sharing our expertise and best practices, Lyndon SGB will be able to offer customers more products and services and improved solutions.”

“By combining resources, Lyndon SGB will have more locations and greater depth of expertise,” said Mick Herke, managing director of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services in Europe, “and we will be able to leverage our scale to better serve customers. Both Lyndon Scaffolding and SGB are strong companies with an emphasis on excellent quality and service. Together as Lyndon SGB, we can create more value for clients.”

Brand Industrial Services, which trades as BrandSafway, was created in June 2017 by the merger of Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services and Safway Group by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the US private investment firm that owns them.

SGB, once part of the John Mowlem group, was taken over by Harsco in 2000 and then by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in 2013, which combined it with Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, which it acquired at the same time.