M Group buys rail business

The acquisition of Antagrade Electrical is M Group Services’ ninth acquisition in just over two years.

Antagrade provides services including the design, installation, testing and commissioning of substations and track equipment to powers the rail network. It has carried out projects for Network Rail and a number of private rail systems in the UK including Docklands Light Railway, Manchester Metrolink, Mersey Rail and the Tyne & Wear Metro.

It will retain its brand identity and continue to operate as a standalone specialist services business as part of M Group Services’ transport division, which includes Dyer & Butler.

M Group Services chief executive Jim Arnold said: “Given the ongoing upgrade to existing railway infrastructure and the continuing expansion of private light rail systems in the UK, Antagrade is uniquely placed to provide its specialist services in a niche area of the UK rail market.

“The company has developed long-standing relationships with Network Rail and other key UK rail network operators and has a first-class reputation in its field, established through its extensive work on a number of high-profile rail networks over many years. We are delighted to welcome the Company to our growing family of essential infrastructure businesses.”

Neil Edwards, managing director of M Group Services’ transport division, said: “Antagrade’s specialist expertise and service offering will broaden the transport division’s existing scope of capability, complementing perfectly the essential infrastructure, maintenance and renewal services that we provide through Dyer & Butler. This acquisition creates the platform to broaden our service offering to key network operators across the UK, while supporting the group’s ongoing growth strategy for the transport sector.”

Antagrade managing director Ian Drover will remain in the same role and Matt Strong - a member of Antagrade’s founding family - will also remain with the business as operations director.

