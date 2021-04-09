M Group reorganisation breaks up MUS

The reorganisation sees the launch of Morrison Water Services as a brand

From April 2021, M Group Services will have four divisions: Water, Energy, Transport and Telecom.

As part of the transition, Morrison Utility Services is dividing into two new entities, Morrison Energy Services and Morrison Water Services.

Morrison Water Services will sit within the M Group’s Water division, alongside IDSystems, IWJS and PMP Utilities.

Morrison Energy Services will form a part of the Energy division, along with the energy retail businesses Morrison Data Services, Callisto and Protect My Property.

M Group Services chief executive Jim Arnold explained: “As M Group Services continues to grow, not only in financial terms, but also in terms of capability, it is important that we continue to evolve and ensure we are structured to operate and deliver our services in the most effective way. The transition to this new organisational structure will align us more directly with the sectors in which we operate, providing the platform for continued, long-term sustainable growth and enabling us to focus very clearly on delivering for our clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk