M Group Services makes 14th acquisition

Z-Tech Control Systems is now part of M Group Services

Z-Tech has become M Group Services 14th acquisition since it was established five years ago. Z-Tech provides design, project management, commissioning, repair and maintenance services primarily to the UK’s water, energy and rail industries. Clients include Thames Water and Transport for London. It has approximately 230 employees and annual revenue of £20m.

M Group Services chief executive Jim Arnold said: “The capabilities and reputation that Z-Tech bring with them, coupled with the skills we already have within the group (with businesses such as IDS and Magdalene), means we are able to provide even more specialist technical services to our clients. Our footprint across multiple sectors means that many of our operating businesses and their clients will also be able to benefit from Z-Tech’s skills and knowledge, which also provides new opportunities for Z-Tech to grow as part of the group.”

Z-Tech managing director Angela Nilsson added: “With the additional support of MGS, we will be able to deliver the full range of MEICAT (mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control, automation & telemetry) services, enabling us to provide additional value to our clients, and meet our ambitious growth plans."

