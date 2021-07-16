M Group Services makes telecoms acquisition

Waldon Telecom works across the mobile telecom market, providing acquisition, design, and construction (ADC) services.

M Group Services said that the acquisition enhanced the mobile telecoms services offered by its existing Magdalene division to capitalise on the ongoing 5G rollout – a market worth about £750m a year.

Chief executive Jim Arnold said: “Our strategy is to combine Waldon Telecoms ADC skills with Magdalene’s mobile technology services and provide mobile clients with end-to-end solutions.”

Waldon Telecom managing director Phil James added: “With Waldon’s existing telecom acquisition, design and construction capability, becoming part of M Group Services’ Telecom Division will allow us to leverage wider services that can be offered by the Group across multiple sectors. This will support our growth aspirations and allow Waldon Telecom to become a large scale, turnkey partner of choice within the mobile telecom market."

Waldon Telecom will continue to operate as a standalone brand under the leadership of managing director and co-founder, Phil James, working with Magdalene managing director Mark Turner.

The acquisition of Waldon Telecom takes the number of acquisitions made by M Group Services to 13 since December 2016.

