M Group Services trials solar powered generators

The AJC solar pod

M Group Services has tested the AJC solar pod, a hybrid solar power generator, at a site in Edinburgh on the tram line construction project, at Yorkshire Water ‘s Ripon depot and on a Thames Water site.

Trials of the solar pods were deemed successful. Results in so far from two of the three sites – Ripon and Edinburgh Tram – show savings of approximately 17,000 litres of fuel over six months, and a reduction of CO 2 emissions by up to 50 tonnes per unit.

AJC solar pods have solar panels and battery banks, with a back-up diesel generator for support.

Additional solar pods are being rolled out over the coming months, adding to the bettery-powered excavators and vehicles already in use across M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions.

Director of operations Mark Hamilton said: “We are continually looking to identify new ways of helping us to achieve this important objective and the investment we have made in these solar pods are just one example of our ever growing awareness of how we can address our carbon footprint and emission output as a group. We’re delighted with the environmental and commercial benefits that the pods have already delivered and we look forward to utilising them across further client contracts across the group in the future.”

