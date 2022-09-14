M1 gets skinny crash barrier

The new concrete barrier protects Smithy Wood footbridge

At 1.85 metres tall and 0.57 metres wide, this is the world’s first EN 1317-compliant precast concrete safety barrier with highest containment level H4a yet a working width of W1 – the highest barrier with the narrowest width.

The system also has an unmatched vehicle intrusion rating of VI2.

It has been installed to protect from vehicle impact the abutments of the 60-year-old Smithy Wood footbridge over the M1 near Ecclesfield, Sheffield.

With the hard shoulder having been removed in a previous motorway ‘upgrade’, there was not much room to put in a standard barrier. Specialist contractor Hardstaff Barriers saw that it was a job for Rebloc’s RB185A precast concrete barrier, launched earlier this year. This barrier needs a footprint of just 800mm.

Rebloc's Sarah Compton with the RB185A

Working alongside Joe Roocroft & Sons, Hardstaff Barriers’ team of vehicle restraint system (VRS) experts installed around 200 metres of the barrier. The system was installed on the north and southbound sections of the motorway and was connected to the existing VRS in place.

Rebloc highways account manager Sarah Compton said: "This is a unique system and offers a unique performance, unrivalled by any other precast product.

"We were really excited about this project, which saw the world’s first-ever installation of the Rebloc RB185A. This system will greatly improve the safety of this historic footbridge, as well as many more sites to come, where standard high containment barriers just cannot be installed.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk