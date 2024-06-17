M6 Warrington-Wigan upgrade nears completion

Some 30 miles of the motorway has already been resurfaced

The scheme involves adding extra emergency areas, new technology and a lane in each direction to the motorway between junctions 21a and junction 26.

All four lanes of the carriageway across sections of the route between Croft and Orrell interchanges are also being resurfaced.

The resurfacing work will require a series of overnight closures (between 9pm and 6am) over the next three weeks.

The first closure is planned for tomorrow (Tuesday 18th June) and will affect the M6 southbound junctions 22 to 21a. The following closures are:

M6 northbound junctions 22 to 23: Tuesday 18th, Thursday 20th, Monday 24th and Wednesday 26th of June.

M6 southbound junctions 23 to 22: Thursday 27th June.

M6 northbound junctions 23 to 26: Thursday 27th and Friday 28th June.

M6 southbound junctions 26 to 23: Wednesday 19th, Thursday 20th, Friday 21st, Monday 24th, Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th June.

Some 30 miles of the extra resurfacing work has already been completed – more than half planned. Most of the 52 new overhead gantry-based advanced motorway indicator signs, displaying lane closures and variable speed limits – have also been fitted on the new motorway gantries and tested.

Almost all of 43 standalone message signs in the motorway verge which will be used to give incident and other information in text or pictograms have also been installed and tested. National Highways says that all of the upgrade’s 22 emergency areas will be completed next month.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk