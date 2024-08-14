Mace and C&W appointed to new £100m public sector Consult framework

SCF operations lead Adam Sanford: "committed to offering great value"

The SCF is a public sector procurement framework for the south of England designed to allow public sector organisations across London, the south-east and south-west of England to procure suppliers in the delivery of key projects.

Mace has secured a position as lead supplier for cost, project and programme management for the new Consult framework and architect Corstorphine & Wright leads for design, engineering, surveying and strategy.

The two firms combine to offer public sector clients a broad range of construction, property, estate and asset management services.

The £100m Consult framework runs for 48 months.

The services supplied by the two companies will support projects from inception through to completion, including planning, urban design and master planning, development consultancy advice, strategic advisory services, multi-disciplinary design and decarbonation and sustainability advice.

Although all the awards on the framework will be through the two lead suppliers, the framework process facilitates the involvement of local supply chains through SCF’s digital supply chain portal, in line with the SCF values of promoting opportunities for SMEs and specialist providers.

Adam Sanford, SCF’s operations lead for the south-east and London said: “We are committed to offering public sector bodies great value through SCF. Through this time of policy review with the new parliament in session, the SCF Consult team can help public sector bodies across health, education, leisure and local authority to navigate the changing landscape.”

Kingsley Clarke, head of SCF in the south-west, said: “SCF Consult provides dependable expertise to clients across the south-west, enabling the delivery of essential projects that matter to local communities. Together with Mace and Corstorphine & Wright, we are excited about development across the south of England.”

Mace has already delivered a range of projects and services through SCF Consult, including the Alexandra Theatre rejuvenation for Arun District Council, Bransbury Community Leisure Centre for Portsmouth County Council and the Schools for the Future programme on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Daniel Easthope, managing director for property UK & Europe at Mace Consult, said: “Our teams have delivered fantastic work through the SCF frameworks, ranging from theatres, research and police facilities, schools and hospitals that have helped communities to thrive.

“Together with the framework owners, we have created exceptional value for clients across the south-east and south-west of the UK. We are delighted to be reappointed to SCF Consult and look forward to working with Corstorphine & Wright to drive delivery across the region.”

