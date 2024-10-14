Mace appointed to Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion

Phase one of the expansion, set for completion by 2026, will increase the DEC’s exhibition space to 140,000 square metres, nearly two and a half times its current capacity of 58,000 square metres.

Two further phases are also planned, taking the venue to 180,000 square metres of exhibition space, with 26 halls on a single level that spans 1.2 kilometres.

On completion in 2031, the DEC is set to become the largest purpose-built indoor events and exhibitions venue in the region.

Mace Consult will provide a range of services for phase one of the DEC expansion, including project and design management. The appointment builds upon Mace’s work on the original Dubai Exhibition Centre (formerly COEX) that was delivered for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk