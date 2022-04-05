Mace appoints regional leads

Sarah Morton and Lucy Namihas

Sarah Morton becomes Mace Consult’s director for the north, and Lucy Namihas director for the southwest.

Mace said that the appointments demonstrated the firm’s regional growth, “blending international delivery experience with local knowledge”.

Sarah Morton joined Mace in February 2021 and leads the managed frameworks team for Mace Consult. Mace opened an office in Manchester in 2021.

Lucy Namihas joined Mace in 2019 and has led teams across the southwest and Wales, including the largest new build school in the UK for Cardiff council and the fitout of BT’s new regional hub in Bristol. In the southwest, Mace has offices in Bristol and Exeter.

Mace Consult chief executive Jason Millett said: “Our hubs in the north, southwest and central regions will enable us to capitalise on fantastic new opportunities, further supporting the government’s levelling up agenda and deliver vital outcomes to communities nationwide.”

