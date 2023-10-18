Mace breaks ground for pharmaceutical HQ

Designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The £150m Belgrove House project, opposite King’s Cross station, is being led by main contractor Mace for developer Precis Advisory.

Expected to open in 2027, the revamped Belgrove House will become MSD’s London Discovery Centre and UK headquarters. It is expected to house approximately 800 clinical researchers and office staff.

The development will include an education centre, auditorium, retail, new public realm on all four sides of the building, and new step-free access for King’s Cross station.

Designed by architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM), the 10-storey building on Euston Road will have 180,000 sq ft of net lettable space for MSD. It has been designed with a double-skin façade to reduce solar gain.

Terry Spraggett, Mace’s managing director for public & life sciences, described it as a “fantastic building… a quality and highly sustainable life sciences centre at the heart of London’s Knowledge Quarter”.

Pictured left to right at the ground breaking ceremony below are: Daniel Webster (director, public sector construction, Mace), Andy Griffiths (operations director, Mace), Dennis Parolin (advisor, Precis Advisory), Angela Kukula (chief executive, MedCity), Anna Wright (Camden councillor), Peter Sockett (construction director, Precis Advisory), Terry Spraggett (managing director, public & life sciences, Mace), Faaiza Lalji (director, Precis Advisory), Dean Li (president of Merck Research Laboratories), Ben Lucas (managing director, MSD UK), Paula Alston (vice president, Merck), Steve Chan (commercial operations director, Mace).

