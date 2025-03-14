Mace checks in for £140m Gatwick pier extension

Gatwick's Pier 6, the one with the airbridge, was built by Mace in 2005. The same contractor is now returning to add more gates.

Mace is returning to Gatwick to extend the pier that it built in 2005 – the one with the 197-metre airbridge.

When complete, which should be in 2027, there will be an additional eight aircraft gates adjacent to the airport’s runways. These new gates will also remove the need to coach over 500,000 passengers to remote stands, saving 12,000 bus journeys a year.

Design revisions saw the width of the building reduced, while relocating a service road facilitated a two-storey building, rather than three. These changes will deliver an approximate 40% saving in embodied carbon, by moving to a hybrid steel and timber frame structure, re-designing ventilation systems to use less ductwork and plant, and changing finishes will deliver another 20% saving.

Mace has been working with WSP and Pascall & Watson to complete the engineering and architectural design. Enabling works are being carried out by PJ Hegarty.

London Gatwick chief technical officer Cedric Laurier said: “This build is complex as it’s right in the heart of our airfield, but we’re experienced in delivering major projects in challenging environments at London Gatwick. The partnership and experience from Mace will be invaluable. Our teams are already working side-by-side to deliver what we think is a cutting-edge design for an airport building in terms of embodied carbon savings.

“Once complete, more than seven million passengers will have a seamless airport experience, and our airlines will benefit from improved airfield efficiency as the extended pier is located conveniently beside the airport’s runway.”

Mace Construct infrastructure managing director Nigel Cole said: “Using the latest sustainable construction techniques, this extension project will add much needed capacity to London Gatwick and benefit not just the wider economy but also the local community.

“Having built the original Pier 6 and link bridge, we know that working in a busy operating environment takes thorough planning and specialist experience, and this latest appointment sits alongside our existing projects within the baggage halls to provide new employment opportunities throughout the supply chain. This will include work experience placements, apprenticeships, and roles for local people not in education, employment or training.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk