Mace confirmed for 100 New Bridge Street revamp

CGI of Gensler's plans

Mace has already started building works for developers Helical Orion Capital Managers, and is expected to complete in March 2026.

The building is being taken back to the frame, refurbished and two new floors are to be added, increasing the net internal area from 167,000 sq ft to 194,000 sq ft.

100 New Bridge Street is next to City Thameslink station. This is the first time it has had any substantial refurbishment since it was built in 1992. It is one of seven current construction projects within the Fleet Street area.

100 New Bridge Street was previously occupied by law firm Baker McKenzie.

Architect Gensler has put the concept of circularity at the centre of its design, with the original structure being retained and targeting 95% reuse, recovery, and recycling of construction waste. The project will retain 91% of the reinforced concrete lift cores and 85% of the reinforced concrete walls.

Mace managing director Ged Simmonds said: “Not only will this development be net zero carbon in construction and operation, but by retaining the existing structure and reusing existing materials, this scheme is leading the way in circularity.”

Helical just this week sold a 50% stake in the 100 New Bridge Street development, entering into a joint venture arrangement with a vehicle led by Orion Capital Managers, which paid £55m for its half.

How 100 New Bridge Street looks today [image from Google Streetview]

How the building is expected to look after the makeover

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk